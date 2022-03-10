O antes e depois da invasão russa. Imagens de satélite revelam destruição na Ucrânia

© SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES /EPA

Por TSF 10 Março, 2022 • 12:03 Partilhar este artigo Facebook

Facebook Twitter

Twitter WhatsApp

WhatsApp E-mail

E-mail Partilhar

Há duas semanas que o território ucraniano está a ser arrasado, fruto da invasão russa. A tecnologia Maxar tem sido os olhos no céu da Ucrânia e tem disponibilizado imagens de satélite em alta resolução que revelam a destruição provocada pela guerra.

O antes e depois da cidade de Mariupol, depois do bombardeamento na manhã de quarta-feira, 9 de março.

In these before and after #satellite images of #Mariupol, #Ukraine you can see destruction of homes and building. The latest imagery is from 10:16 a.m. local time on March 9, 2022. (Location: 47.099, 37.662) pic.twitter.com/J9eXaPg7gl - Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 9, 2022

March 9, 2022 #satelliteimagery taken at 10:16 a.m. local time show grocery stores and shopping malls that have been destroyed in the western section of the Ukrainian city of #Mariupol. (Location: 47.101, 37.504) pic.twitter.com/ElRuyu1rYf - Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 9, 2022

Our latest #satellite imagery from this morning, March 9, 2022, 10:16 a.m. local time, of the crisis in Ukraine. This set of before and after images show destroyed homes and buildings of the besieged southern #Ukraine city of #Mariupol. (Location: 47.104, 37.560) pic.twitter.com/RywSTPqUKZ - Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 9, 2022

A Maxar é uma empresa de tecnologia espacial, parceira de mais de 50 governos e empresas inovadoras. A Maxar monitoriza mudanças globais, com recurso a infraestruturas espaciais e inteligência terrestre.

Além da guerra na Ucrânia, este ano, a tecnologia Maxar tem registado alguns dos eventos mais significativos do mundo. Confira aqui.

ACOMPANHE AQUI TUDO SOBRE O CONFLITO ENTRE A RÚSSIA E A UCRÂNIA