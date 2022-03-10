O antes e depois da invasão russa. Imagens de satélite revelam destruição na Ucrânia

Os satélites Maxar têm registado as imagens da destruição de inúmeras cidades ucranianas, na sequência do conflito entre a Rússia e a Ucrânia.

Há duas semanas que o território ucraniano está a ser arrasado, fruto da invasão russa. A tecnologia Maxar tem sido os olhos no céu da Ucrânia e tem disponibilizado imagens de satélite em alta resolução que revelam a destruição provocada pela guerra.

O antes e depois da cidade de Mariupol, depois do bombardeamento na manhã de quarta-feira, 9 de março.

A Maxar é uma empresa de tecnologia espacial, parceira de mais de 50 governos e empresas inovadoras. A Maxar monitoriza mudanças globais, com recurso a infraestruturas espaciais e inteligência terrestre.

Além da guerra na Ucrânia, este ano, a tecnologia Maxar tem registado alguns dos eventos mais significativos do mundo. Confira aqui.

ACOMPANHE AQUI TUDO SOBRE O CONFLITO ENTRE A RÚSSIA E A UCRÂNIA

