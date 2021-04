OMS quer suspender venda de mamíferos selvagens vivos em mercados de alimentos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 12, 2020 members of staff of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team conduct searches on the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the city of Wuhan, in the Hubei Province, where the Wuhan health commission said that the man who died from a respiratory illness had purchased goods. - An international expert mission to Wuhan has concluded that it was very likely that Covid first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, while all but ruling out a lab incident. The experts said that the intermediary host hypothesis was deemed "likely to very likely", while the theory that the virus escaped from a laboratory was seen as "extremely unlikely", according to the final version of the long-awaited report, of which AFP obtained a copy on March 29, 2021 before the official release. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)

