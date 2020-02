Pacientes que receberam alta voltam a testar positivo para coronovírus na China

epa08208772 Security guards check body temperature of the people passing by on the road blockade in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 10 February 2020. Major China's cities began going back to work after the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus across the country. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 910 people and infected over 40,000 others, mostly in China. The death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the death toll from SARS epidemic of 2002-2003. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

