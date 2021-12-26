"Pacificador" e "figura maior contra o Apartheid". Morte de Tutu comove grandes líderes mundiais

Desmond Tutu © AFP

Desmond Tutu era um patriota sem igual. É dessa forma que o arcebispo da cidade do Cabo recorda o Nobel da Paz.

Foi com Nelson Mandela que Tutu lutou pela libertação da África do Sul. E a associação que honra o legado do ex-Presidente do sul-africano também já lamentou a perda, e recorda não só um líder, mas também um ser humano "extraordinário".

Para o atual Presidente da África do Sul, é mais uma grande perda para uma geração que marcou a história do país.

A filha de Martin Luther King deixa um dos testemunhos mais fortes. Bernice King relembra um sábio global, e afirma que o mundo fica melhor porque teve alguém como Desmond Tutu.

No Twitter, Boris Johnson diz-se profundamente triste com a morte do arcebispo. Apesar da partida, fica o espírito de liderança e o espírito de humor irrepreensível de Tutu.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour. - Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 26, 2021

O primeiro-ministro norueguês também já reagiu, dizendo que Tutu foi um homem que sarou feridas e que deu uma grande lição ao mundo: a vingança não serve de nada.

O arcebispo foi, por isso, um pacificador. É esse o destaque dado pelo diretor-geral da Organização Mundial de Saúde no Twitter. Tutu foi um homem "de grande sabedoria, atento" e que "sempre procurou ajudar os outros".