"Pacificador" e "figura maior contra o Apartheid". Morte de Tutu comove grandes líderes mundiais

Desmond Tutu era um patriota sem igual. É dessa forma que o arcebispo da cidade do Cabo recorda o Nobel da Paz.
Foi com Nelson Mandela que Tutu lutou pela libertação da África do Sul. E a associação que honra o legado do ex-Presidente do sul-africano também já lamentou a perda, e recorda não só um líder, mas também um ser humano "extraordinário".
Para o atual Presidente da África do Sul, é mais uma grande perda para uma geração que marcou a história do país.
A filha de Martin Luther King deixa um dos testemunhos mais fortes. Bernice King relembra um sábio global, e afirma que o mundo fica melhor porque teve alguém como Desmond Tutu.
No Twitter, Boris Johnson diz-se profundamente triste com a morte do arcebispo. Apesar da partida, fica o espírito de liderança e o espírito de humor irrepreensível de Tutu.
I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour.
O primeiro-ministro norueguês também já reagiu, dizendo que Tutu foi um homem que sarou feridas e que deu uma grande lição ao mundo: a vingança não serve de nada.
O arcebispo foi, por isso, um pacificador. É esse o destaque dado pelo diretor-geral da Organização Mundial de Saúde no Twitter. Tutu foi um homem "de grande sabedoria, atento" e que "sempre procurou ajudar os outros".
My condolences go to the many people in & worldwide whose lives have been touched by the late #DesmondTutu. Archbishop Tutu was a peacemaker, a champion of justice & health equity & a man whose great wisdom was matched only by his love devotion to helping others.
