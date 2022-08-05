Pelo menos 13 mortos e 41 feridos em incêndio numa discoteca na Tailândia

Por Lusa 05 Agosto, 2022 • 06:30 Partilhar este artigo Facebook

Um incêndio numa discoteca perto da cidade turística de Pattaya, na Tailândia, causou pelo menos 13 mortos e 41 feridos, informaram esta sexta-feira as autoridades locais.

O incêndio deflagrou ao início da madrugada (quinta-feira à noite em Portugal) no distrito de Sattahip, segundo os bombeiros, que sublinharam terem sido necessárias mais de duas horas para controlar o fogo devido à grande quantidade de material inflamável dentro das instalações.

Vídeos publicados online pelas equipas de salvamento mostram as instalações envoltas em enormes chamas e dezenas de pessoas a fugir do incêndio.

13 people killed, 41 injured early this morning as fire breaks out in a famous bar in Sattahip (east Thailand)

A similar incident to the fire in Zantika bar in Ekamai (Bangkok) where 67 people were killed in 2009#ไฟไหม้ผับชลบุรี #ไฟไหม้ผับ #Thailand #whatshappeninginthailand pic.twitter.com/URmgtau3M1 - Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) August 5, 2022