Pelo menos 13 mortos e 41 feridos em incêndio numa discoteca na Tailândia

Imagens divulgadas nas redes sociais mostram a dimensão das chamas e o pânico causado.

Um incêndio numa discoteca perto da cidade turística de Pattaya, na Tailândia, causou pelo menos 13 mortos e 41 feridos, informaram esta sexta-feira as autoridades locais.

O incêndio deflagrou ao início da madrugada (quinta-feira à noite em Portugal) no distrito de Sattahip, segundo os bombeiros, que sublinharam terem sido necessárias mais de duas horas para controlar o fogo devido à grande quantidade de material inflamável dentro das instalações.

Vídeos publicados online pelas equipas de salvamento mostram as instalações envoltas em enormes chamas e dezenas de pessoas a fugir do incêndio.

