Pelo menos 13 mortos e 41 feridos em incêndio numa discoteca na Tailândia

Um incêndio numa discoteca perto da cidade turística de Pattaya, na Tailândia, causou pelo menos 13 mortos e 41 feridos, informaram esta sexta-feira as autoridades locais.
O incêndio deflagrou ao início da madrugada (quinta-feira à noite em Portugal) no distrito de Sattahip, segundo os bombeiros, que sublinharam terem sido necessárias mais de duas horas para controlar o fogo devido à grande quantidade de material inflamável dentro das instalações.
Vídeos publicados online pelas equipas de salvamento mostram as instalações envoltas em enormes chamas e dezenas de pessoas a fugir do incêndio.
13 people killed, 41 injured early this morning as fire breaks out in a famous bar in Sattahip (east Thailand)
A similar incident to the fire in Zantika bar in Ekamai (Bangkok) where 67 people were killed in 2009#ไฟไหม้ผับชลบุรี #ไฟไหม้ผับ #Thailand #whatshappeninginthailand pic.twitter.com/URmgtau3M1
13 people killed, 41 injured early this morning as fire breaks out in a famous bar in Sattahip (east Thailand)
At least 13 people were killed and over 40 have been injured as a result of a heavy fire at a pub in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi.
The incident took place at the Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district.#Thailand #nightclub#Chonburipubfire pic.twitter.com/fVOb5L7OQH
At least 13 people were killed and over 40 have been injured as a result of a heavy fire at a pub in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi.