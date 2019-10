Polícia catalã usou balas de borracha contra manifestantes no aeroporto

epa07920055 Two Catalan regional policemen control the access to the Terminal 1 at Barcelona-El Prat international airport as members of the group called 'Tsunami Democratic' (Democratic Tsunami) called for 'shutting-down' the airport to protest against the sentence ruled by Supreme Court on 'proces' trial', in Barcelona, Catalonia, 14 October 2019. Demonstrators are blocking some roads in Catalan capital against the court's decision. Spanish Supreme Court condemned Oriol Junqueras to 13 years in jail for sedition, Carme Forcadell to 11 years and half for sedition; Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez were sentenced to 9 years and half for sedition; former regional Minister Jordi Turull, Raul Romeva and Dolors Bassa were sentenced to 12 years in jail for sedition and missapropriation, and Joaquin Forn and Josep Rull were condenmend 10 years an half for sedition. The three other defendants were absolved. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

© Alejandro Garcia/EPA