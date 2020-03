Polícia grega usa gás lacrimogéneo para travar migrantes na fronteira

epa08275971 Greek riot police and army forces amidst tear gas used by the Turkish side at the closed-off Greek-Turkish border in Kastanies, Orestiada, Greece, 07 March 2020. Tension escalated in Kastanies, Evros, wehre migrants try to enter the EU, with the use of smoke grenades that created a heavy pall of smoke over the horizon along the fence. EPA/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

