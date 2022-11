Portugal saúda França e garante acolher "alguns migrantes" do Ocean Viking

epa10299295 The Ocean Viking rescue ship (L), operated by French maritime-humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee, enters the harbor escorted by a military boat (R), in Toulon, France, 11 November 2022. SOS Mediterranee on 10 November announced receiving the green light by French authorities to allow the over 230 migrants onboard to disembark in Toulon. The vessel spent weeks at sea after rescuing migrants during several operations throughout October. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

© EPA