Português morto a tiro na Colômbia

A Uganda Police crime scen tape is seen at the site of an attack in Mpondwe, Uganda, on June 18, 2023 at the Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School. Militants linked to the Islamic State group massacred at least 41 people, mostly students, in western Uganda, in the country's deadliest such attack in over a decade, officials said Saturday. The military said it was pursuing the attackers from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who also abducted six people during a raid on a school late Friday before fleeing back towards the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo by Stuart Tibaweswa / AFP)

© AFP