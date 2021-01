Principal aeroporto do sul da China foi o mais movimento do mundo em 2020

epa08939889 A security staff wearing protective equipment stands on the airport in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, 15 January 2021. According to the National Health Commission, there are 144 COVID-19 new cases reported in mainland China on 15 January. China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on 13 January declared a state of emergency as the outbreak spreads. Suihua city on the border with Russia has been locked down as well as other small cities nearby. The latest outbreak happened in Hebei province near Beijing. The capital city Shijiazhuang, Xingtai and Langfang cities, are also sealed. Other provinces and cities have imposed strict measures and 14 days of quarantine for returning home residents. The Chinese government discourages people from traveling during the Lunar New Year festival, which is the biggest human migration in the world. The government advises citizens to stay safe and gather with their families online. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

© EPA