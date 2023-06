General russo Sergei Surovikin terá sido detido

epa10296351 A handout still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, commander of the joint group of troops in the area of ​​the special military operation, reports to the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about situation in Kherson region, in Moscow, Russia, 09 November 2022. The Russian military will transfer their units to the left bank of the Dnieper river, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, commander of the joint group of troops in the area of ​​the special military operation, said while reporting to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. 'Comprehensively assessing the current situation, it is proposed to take up defense along the left bank of the Dnieper River. I understand that this is a very difficult decision,' Surovikin said. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

© EPA