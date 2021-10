Quase 60 sismos nas últimas horas na ilha de La Palma. Mais forte foi de 3.7

TOPSHOT - Buildings and housing are pictured as the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the background spews lava, ash and smoke, in Los Llanos de Aridane, in the Canary Island of La Palma on October 4, 2021. - A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands on October 1, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

© AFP