Recorde de Banksy em leilão. Obra 'autodestruída' vendida por 22 milhões de euros

epa09523941 (FILE) - Gallery employees pose for photographers next to a painting entitled 'Love is in the Bin' by anonymous British street artist Banksy at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain 03 September 2021. The painting was famously shredded by the artist at a Sotheby's auction in 2018 (reissued 14 October 2021). The artwork fetched 18.6 million pounds (about EUR 22 million), a Banksy record prize, during a Sotheby's auction in London on 14 October 2021. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 57149571

© EPA