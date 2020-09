Reino Unido regista novo recorde diário com 6874 casos de Covid-19

A nurse walks past a bus converted into a coronavirus test lab at the Sao Domingos de Rana high school in Cascais on September 14, 2020. - A coronavirus bus travelled through several schools in Cascais in the outskirts of Lisbon to deliver free COVID-19 tests to teachers and school employees days before the beginning of the academic year. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

© AFP