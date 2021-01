Secretário interino de Segurança Nacional dos EUA demite-se

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 05, 2020 Acting Homeland Security Security Chad Wolf, announces measures against online sexual exploitation during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington,DC. - Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns effective 11:59 pm January 11, 2021, said in a statement. Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would become the acting homeland security secretary. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

© AFP