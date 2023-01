Sismo de magnitude 5.9 faz pelo menos três mortos e 800 feridos no Irão

A picture shows the damage after an earthquake struck the city of Khoy in Iran's West Azerbaijan province on January 29, 2023. - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey late Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring 816, state media said. The shallow quake hit the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan province at 9:44 pm (1814 GMT), the Seismological Center of the University of Tehran said. (Photo by Soheil FARAJI / ISNA / AFP)

