Talibãs aceitam negociações de paz após Cabul libertar 400 prisioneiros

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 15, 2020 a man wearing a face mask walks past a graffiti by artist Marcos Costa, or Spray Cabuloso, at the entrance of the Solar de Unhao favela in Salvador, Bahia state, Brazil. - As the virus surges in Brazil, which now has the second-most cases in the world, after the United States, the country's poorest region has been hit hard, both by the disease and the painful measures to contain it. The northeast has the second-highest number of cases and deaths in Brazil, after the wealthy southeast, where the outbreak began. (Photo by ANTONELLO VENERI / AFP)

