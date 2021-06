Tornado na República Checa faz um morto e centenas de feridos

This photograph taken on June 24, 2021 shows damaged buildings in the village of Hrusky, 60 km south of Brno, South Moravia, Czech Republic, after it was hit by a tornado. - A tornado razed houses to the ground in several places in the southeast of the Czech Republic on June 24, 2021, leaving dozens of injured people, rescuers and politicians said. "We estimate the number of injured people at 100-150, ranging from children to senior citizens," regional emergency services spokeswoman told Czech Television. (Photo by Radek Mica / AFP)

© AFP