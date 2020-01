Transportes chineses sob controle e circulação condicionada em Wuhan

People wear masks on a train on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rat in Hong Kong on January 25, 2020, as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. - Hong Kong on January 25 declared a mystery virus outbreak as an "emergency" -- the city's highest warning tier -- as authorities ramped up measures aimed at reducing the risk of further infections spreading. (Photo by DALE DE LA REY / AFP)

