Trump suspende restrição ao uso de minas antipessoais pelas forças armadas

epa08182783 US President Donald J. Trump (R) delivers remarks beside US Vice President Mike Pence (L) during the White House Summit on Human Trafficking, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2020. In observation of the twentieth anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at combating trafficking of persons in the sex trade, slavery and child exploitation. The order will also create a new position at the White House focused on these issues. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

© EPA