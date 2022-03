Ucrânia acusa tropas russas de ataque a hospital psiquiátrico com 330 pessoas

This video grab from a handout footage taken and released by the the National Police of Ukraine on March 9, 2022, shows a damaged building of a children's hospital, destroyed cars and debris on ground following a Russian air strike in the southeastern city of Mariupol. - International leaders and Ukraine accused Russia of a "barbaric" attack on the hospital, as civilians continued to bear the brunt of the conflict two weeks into Moscow's invasion. (Photo by Handout / National Police of Ukraine / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / National Police of Ukraine / handout" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© AFP