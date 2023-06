Ucrânia reivindica reconquista de duas aldeias na contraofensiva

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / (FILES) A Ukrainian serviceman walks down a street in the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on April 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia's private army Wagner claimed on May 20, 2023, the total control of the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the epicentre of fighting, as Kyiv said the battle was continuing but admitted the situation was "critical". Bakhmut, a salt mining town that once had a population of 70,000 people, has been the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle in Moscow's more than year-long Ukraine offensive. The fall to Russia of Bakhmut, where both Moscow and Kyiv are believed to have suffered huge losses, would have high symbolic value. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

© AFP