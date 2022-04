Um em três eleitores prefere não votar nas presidenciais francesas

epa09874029 French street artist Jaeraymie pastes elections posters depicting caricatures of French far right candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) in the streets of Paris, France, 06 April 2022. Jaeraymie says he caricatures French Presidential candidates who stigmatized a social group of people with words or actions. The first round of the French presidential election will take place on 10 April and the second round on 24 April. EPA/YOAN VALAT

© EPA