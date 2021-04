Um morto e um ferido no tiroteio numa escola no Tennessee

This handout image released by the Knoxville Police Department on April 12, 2021, shows multiple agencies personnel at the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School, in Knoxville, Tennessee. - Several people were shot on Monday at a school in Knoxville, Tennessee, including a police officer, police said. "Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter. (Photo by - / @Knoxville_PD Twitter account / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / @Knoxville_PD Twitter account " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© AFP