epa09922931 A farmer drives a tractor on the field in Khmelnytsky region, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. Russian troops invaded Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused food prices to rise worldwide, particularly for cereals and flour, as Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat and corn. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

