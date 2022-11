Vulcão equatoriano expele coluna de gases e cinza a 1,8 quilómetros de altitude

epa10330743 The Cotopaxi volcano, in the cantons of Quito and Mejia, in the province of Pichincha, Ecuador, 26 November 2022. A slight ash fall from the Cotopaxi volcano was recorded this 26 November in the Quito and Mejía cantons, in the Ecuadorian province of Pichincha, reported the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador. In his social networks, he explained that the fall of volcanic dust was reported in the parishes of Quitumbe, Guamaní, La Merced, Amaguaña, as well as in San Juan, the Historic Center, La Mena, Chillogallo and La Ecuatoriana (south and center of Quito). EPA/Jose Jacome

