Concorrência foi notificada do reforço do Estado na TAP na quinta-feira

epa08524025 TAP aircraft engines cover with plastic foil remain grounded at Humberto Delgado airport closed for passenger traffic as part of the exceptional traffic measures to combat the epidemiological situation of Covid-19, in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 April 2020 (reissued 02 July 2020). The granting of state support to TAP has been under discussion since the airline's activity came to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, with an agreed injection of up to 1,200 million euros. EPA/MARIO CRUZ

© EPA