Costa vinca "contas certas" e avisa que nunca colocará em causa credibilidade do país

epa09490699 Secretary-General of the Socialist Party (PS) Antonio Costa, addresses the media during the electoral night for the 2021 local elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, 27 September 2021. More than 9.3 million voters can vote in the local elections, to elect those who will lead, for the next four years, the 308 municipalities and 3,091 parishes. EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

© EPA