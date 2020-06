António Costa admite barrar entrada de viajantes do Brasil se UE determinar

epaselect epa08456528 A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waves a flag during a demonstration in Brasilia, Brazil, 31 May 2020. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ignored on Sunday the seriousness of COVID-19, which already leaves almost 30 thousand deaths in the country, and attended a demonstration with thousands of people. The event took place at the gates of the Planalto Presidential Palace, and as has happened in demonstrations that 'Bolsonarism' held on recent Sundays, the people protested against Congress and the Supreme Court, which according to supporters of the extreme right's leader 'conspire' against the Government. EPA/Joedson Alves

© EPA