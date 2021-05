Ferro assinala Dia da Europa com repto aos cidadãos: "está nas nossas mãos"

President of the Parliament Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues speeches during the swearing ceremony of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for a second term as President of the Republic at Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 March 2021. Reelected in the January 24 presidential elections with 60.67% of the votes cast, the 72-year-old retired law professor, a former constituent deputy, will be sworn in on the original of the Constitution of the Portuguese Republic. MARIO CRUZ/LUSA

