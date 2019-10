Iniciativa Liberal vai votar contra Programa de Governo

epa07902539 Liberal Initiative (IL) elected candidate Joao Cotrim de Figueiredo reacts after being elected during the electoral evening following the 2019 legislative elections in Lisbon, Portugal, 06 October 2019. More than 10.8 million registered voters were called to the polls to elect the 230 deputies for the next legislature and from where the XXII Constitutional Government will take place. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

