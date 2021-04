Portugueses no Reino Unido desesperam para renovar documentos

Members of the Uyghur community hold the flag adopted by the East Turkestan independence movement and the Union Flag as they demonstrate to call on the British parliament to vote to recognise alleged persecution of China's Muslim minority Uyghur people as genocide and crimes against humanity in London on April 22, 2021. - Lawmakers in the British Parliament will on April 22 debate a motion on alleged human rights abuses and persecution of China's Muslim Uyghur minority in the country's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. Last month Britain accused China of "gross human rights violations" against the Uyghur minority after Beijing slapped sanctions on UK lawmakers and lobby groups, widening a rift with Western powers over alleged abuses in Xinjiang. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

© AFP