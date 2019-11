Acusação "monstruosa e injusta". José Sócrates quer "repor a verdade"

Portugal’s former prime minister Jose Socrates talks to journalists after leaving the Central Criminal Investigation Court on the fourth day to be questioned on, at his request, as part of the Marques Operation Marquis, almost five years after being arrested for suspected money laundering, corruption, tax fraud and forgery, in Lisbon, Portugal, 31 October 2019. Jose Socrates, who was held in pre-trial detention for ten months and then 42 days under house arrest, is accused of three crimes of accepting bribes as a political office holder, 16 of money laundering, nine of forgery of documents and three of qualified tax fraud. MANUEL DE ALMEIDA/LUSA

© LUSA