Cerca de 80 concelhos do interior Norte e Centro em risco máximo de incêndio

This photograph taken on June 17, 2022 shows a graphic sign depicting the level of forest fire risk on maximum, in Pedrogao Grande. - 5 years ago, on June 17, 2017, 66 people lost their lives and 253 were injured in the Pedrogao Grande wildfire. In recent decades Portugal has been a country hit by several forest fires during the summer season but this was the biggest and deadliest forest fire ever. Families of the victims are still struggling to live with the trauma and many are concerned with the state of the forest today, experts say that the forest disorder has worsened and if the climate conditions follows another tragedy cloud happen. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

© AFP