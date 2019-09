O pedido de Marcelo e mais 31 líderes: que 2019 seja "o ano da ambição climática"

epa07794308 A girl holds a banner with the message 'There is no Planet B', as t housands of people, including artists, politicians, and intellectuals march for the conservation of the Amazon rainforest and against the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 August 2019. Thousands of soldiers have reinforced the firefighting operation in the Amazon, where the number of states that have asked Federal Government aid has increased to seven. EPA/Marcelo Sayao

