PSP pede aos portugueses que não tentem comprar vacinas na Internet

epa08856436 (FILE) - An undated handout made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontech shows a hand holding an ampoule with BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany (reissued 02 December 2020). Britain"s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted on 02 December the authorization for emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine BNT162b2. EPA/BIONTECH SE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

© EPA