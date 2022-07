Registo de propriedade "é gratuito e dá dinheiro", o que fazer quando o fogo chega e outros destaques TSF

epa10067687 A local man watches a wildfire burning in the village of Aventeira, Alvaiazere, Portugal, 12 July 2022. The fire that caused the closure of the A1 highway between Pombal and Leiria and surrounded the village of Aventeira (Alvaiazere) has 350 operatives, supported by 103 vehicles and two aircraft. EPA/NUNO ANDRE FERREIRA

