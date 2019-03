"Quem matou e quem mandou matar Marielle Franco?" Um ano depois, faltam todas as respostas

epa06608922 People shout slogans during a rally against the murder of Brazilian activist Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 March 2018. Franco and her driver wwere gunned down by two unknown assailants on 14 March. Franco was a popular politician who focused on improving the plight of people living in Rio's favelas, areas afflicted with rampant drug-related crime and police brutality EPA/MARCELO SAYAO