Abdulrazak Gurnah galardoado com o Nobel da Literatura

Abdulrazak Gurnah © Niklas Elmehed/Twitter The Nobel Prize

Por Rita Carvalho Pereira com Lusa 07 Outubro, 2021 • 12:03 Partilhar este artigo Facebook

Facebook Twitter

Twitter WhatsApp

WhatsApp E-mail

E-mail Partilhar

O Prémio Nobel da Literatura de 2021 foi a atribuído, esta quinta-feira, ao escritor Abdulrazak Gurnah, pela Academia Sueca. O tanzaniano é autor de obras como "Paradise" e "By the Sea".

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents." pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j - The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021

De acordo com o comité que atribui o prémio, Gurnah foi galardoado "pela sua penetração descomprometida e compassiva dos efeitos do colonialismo e do destino dos refugiados no espaço entre culturas e continentes".

WATCH LIVE: Join us for the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature announcement.



Hear the breaking news first - see the live coverage from 13:00 CEST.



Where are you watching from? #NobelPrize https://t.co/fTvB1qYI3j - The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021

O Nobel da Literatura é um prémio concedido anualmente, desde 1901, pela Academia Sueca a autores que fizeram notáveis contribuições ao campo da literatura, e tem um valor pecuniário superior a 900 mil euros.

Notícia em atualização