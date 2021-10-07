Abdulrazak Gurnah galardoado com o Nobel da Literatura

O autor tanzaniano, de 73 anos, é o laureado deste ano.

O Prémio Nobel da Literatura de 2021 foi a atribuído, esta quinta-feira, ao escritor Abdulrazak Gurnah, pela Academia Sueca. O tanzaniano é autor de obras como "Paradise" e "By the Sea".

De acordo com o comité que atribui o prémio, Gurnah foi galardoado "pela sua penetração descomprometida e compassiva dos efeitos do colonialismo e do destino dos refugiados no espaço entre culturas e continentes".

O Nobel da Literatura é um prémio concedido anualmente, desde 1901, pela Academia Sueca a autores que fizeram notáveis contribuições ao campo da literatura, e tem um valor pecuniário superior a 900 mil euros.

Notícia em atualização

