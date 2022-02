Continuam internadas 30 pessoas por consumo de cocaína adulterada na Argentina

epa09725299 Two women speak in a street of the Villa 'Puerta 8', where the adulterated cocaine that has already caused more than 20 deaths and 70 hospitalized people was sold, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 February 2022. At least 20 people died and another 49 people are hospitalized after consuming adulterated cocaine in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, official sources reported 03 February. After the case was known on 02 February, the provincial authorities continued during the early hours of 03 February with drug searches and seizures in the Buenos Aires town of San Martin, as explained to the press by the Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

© EPA