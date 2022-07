Inundações matam pelo menos 17 pessoas no sul do Irão

epa10087489 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) on 23 July 2022 shows rescue workers searching near a river bank after flooding in Estehban county, Fars province, southern Iran. According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society quoting local officials, at least 21 people have been killed with two still missing following the massive flood in Estahban. The Red Crescent said it has deployed in the affected regions one relief helicopter, 30 teams, sniffer dogs and 24 operational vehicles. EPA/IRANIAN RED CRESCENT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

