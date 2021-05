Mais 917 migrantes chegam à ilha italiana de Lampedusa

epa09187028 One of the two boats with a total of 415 migrants on board, in Lampedusa, Italy, 09 May 2021. The first wooden boat of 20 meters length, with 325 people on board, was intercepted eight miles off Lampedusa and the second one five miles off the coast and escorted by a security forces patrol boat to Favaloro Pier. On board were 90 migrants of different nationalities, 83 men, 6 women and a newborn baby. EPA/ANSA

