Morreu a atriz Olivia de Havilland, de "E Tudo o Vento Levou"

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 27, 1950 US actress Olivia de Havilland poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the drama film "The Heiress" in Hollywood. - Golden Age Hollywood star Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104 in Paris, according to her publicist on July 26, 2020. (Photo by - / INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP)

