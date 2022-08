Onze mortos em despiste de autocarro perto da capital da Croácia

A man stands on the Varazdin-Zagreb highway next to the wreckage of the bus after the accident that happened early this morning some 50 kilometers from Zagreb, on August 6, 2022. - Eleven people died on August 6, 2022 and several others were injured when a Polish bus bound for Zagreb veered off the highway in northern Croatia, the Interior Ministry said. (Photo by Damir Sen?ar / AFP)

