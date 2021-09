Putin classifica tiroteio em universidade como "grande desgraça" para a Rússia

epa09478066 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Central Election Commision (CEC) head, Ella Pamfilova, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2021. During the meeting Putin offered condolescence over the Perm tragedy when a student opened fire from a hunting smooth-bore rifle in the territory of the Perm State National Research University. Six people were killed and 28 wounded. EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL/ SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

© EPA