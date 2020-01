Responsabilidade portuguesa? Associação Transparência quer explicações sobre Luanda Leaks

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 5, 2018 Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos delivers a speech during the start of the new EFACEC Portuguese corporation's electric mobility industrial unit in Maia. - Elder daughter of Angola's long reining President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, the wealthiest woman in Africa according to Forbe's magazine, could run in Angola's presidency election in 2022, she says in an interview to RTP Portuguese national television on January 15, 2020. In December 2019 an Angolan court, acting in a graft investigation, has frozen bank accounts held by Isabel dos Santos. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

© AFP