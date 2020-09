Trump à defesa, Biden ao ataque mas a desperdiçar golos

(FILES)(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 10, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) speaking as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 10, 2020, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking after a virtual meeting on safe school reopening, in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 2, 2020. - President Donald Trump, in his latest shredding of political niceties, suggested on September 15, 2020 that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden has taken drugs to improve his performance in debates.The Republican, who is well behind in the polls, initially insinuated during a Fox News interview that "something was strange" with what he saw as Biden's improvement during the Democratic primary season debates. (Photos by MANDEL NGAN and JIM WATSON / AFP)

© AFP