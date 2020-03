"Começa a ser assustador". Idães não esconde preocupação com propagação do vírus

epa08272686 Staff change their clothes before entering their workstations in Hytera factory in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, 05 March 2020. Established in 1993, Hytera is dedicated to providing customised and complete professional and private wireless communications solutions for government and public security, utility, transportation, enterprise & business to improve organisational efficiency and make the world safer. In 2017, Sepura Group PLC (in UK) and its subsidiary Teltronic S.A.U. (in Spain) became a part of Hytera in May, and Norsat International Inc. (in Canada) and its Sinclair Division became part of Hytera in July. During Covid-19 outbreak they are trying to keep their production which at the moment has reached about 90 percent of capacity and company is controlling and advising their employees about coronavirus protection on regular basis. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

© EPA