Onda de calor leva o Reino Unido a declarar pela primeira vez o alerta vermelho

People sit on the beach in Seaton in East Devon in southwest England as Tiverton and Honiton held a by-election on June 23, 2022. - Britain's beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not resign even if his ruling Conservatives lose two closely watched by-elections, including in a once-safe seat held by the party for more than a century. The Tories are tipped to lose the contests for the Westminster seats of Tiverton and Honiton in southwest England -- a true blue heartland which has voted Conservative in every general election since the 1880s -- and Wakefield in the north. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

© AFP